Former minister lands senior role in Greensill ‘family’

SHE was the nation’s first female foreign minister and now Julie Bishop is joining the Greensill family as a senior adviser through her consulting firm Julie Bishop & Partners.

According to Greensill, a global provider of working capital finance co-founded by Bundaberg’s Lex Greensill, Ms Bishop will provide strategic advice to Greensill and serve as Chair of Greensill Asia Pacific as the company accelerates its expansion in the region.

Her role within the company started in December last year.

“Business, government and individuals can all benefit from greater efficiencies in the finance sector,” Ms Bishop said.

“Innovative solutions pioneered by Greensill offer great potential to transform relationships throughout the world’s complex supply chains.

“I look forward to working with Greensill to ensure such opportunities can be provided across developed and developing countries.”

Renowned as the nation’s foreign minister from September 2013 to August 2018, before entering parliament Ms Bishop was a commercial litigation lawyer at Perth firm Clayton Utz, becoming a partner in 1985, and managing partner in 1994.

She is now principal of consulting company Julie Bishop & Partners and has served a lengthy career within the Australian Government.

Ms Bishop was the Member for Curtin in the Australian parliament from October 1998 until May last year.

She was the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party from November 2007 until August 2018 and served as the country’s Foreign Minister from September 2013 until her resignation in August 2018.

Greensill founder and Chief Executive Lex Greensill said they were delighted to have someone of Ms Bishop’s calibre “join the Greensill family”.

“The ability to draw on Julie’s unparalleled experience and expertise – particularly her international credentials cemented during five years as Australia’s Foreign Minister – will be invaluable as we continue to unlock capital for businesses and people around the world,” he said.