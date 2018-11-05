Angry’s son’s accused killer charged with murder

Liam Anderson (bottom right with glasses) was killed in an alleged vicious assault at Queenscliff. His friend, Mathew Flame (top right, gold watch), has been accused of killing him.

A FORMER close friend of rock legend Gary "Angry" Anderson's youngest son Liam has been charged with his "bloody" murder.

Liam Anderson, 26, was killed in a violent attack in Queenscliff, on Sydney's northern beaches just after 6am yesterday morning.

Plumbing apprentice Mathew Flame, 20, was this afternoon charged with murder in relation to Liam's death after being held in custody for more than 24 hours. He was refused bail to appear in Manly Local Court today.

An application for an "urgent interim order" to carry out a forensic procedure on Flame was lodged to be heard at Manly Local Court earlier on Monday.

Flame was arrested at the Pavilion Reserve where police found him beating Liam and had to use pepper strain to restrain him early on Sunday.

"Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command attended and found a man unconscious with serious head injuries," a NSW Police statement read.

An emergency services helicopter was dispatched to the scene to transport Liam to hospital but he was pronounced dead on takeoff.

Detective Inspector Michael Boutouridis said the attack was targeted and the men were known to one another. He described the killing as "graphic" and "brutal".

"It was quite a bloody scene," Mr Boutouridis told reporters.

"The man we have in custody was violent and it took a number of police officers to subdue and arrest him.

"Capsicum spray was used, OC spray, and significant force was used to arrest him."

It's understood Liam, who lived in Beacon Hill with his famous father, and Flame, from nearby Narraweena on the northern beaches, had been out together in the city, The Daily Telegraph reported. According to the newspaper, they moved on to a party in an apartment near the park and the left together before the alleged assault ensued.

In September, Liam posted several pictures and videos with Flame at Sydney's Defqon.1 Festival.

"Defqon was lit, shout to the homie (Flame) for being a real one," he wrote alongside a video taken at the electronic dance music event. "Love ya mate x."

One of their mates responded, writing: "You guys are obsessed (with) each other."

"Yeah pretty much," Liam responded.

Flame then joked the commenter was just "jealous" of their friendship.

Liam's final Instagram post shows the pair posing with three other friends at Defqon.1.

A witness said she heard moaning for half an hour, but thought it was a local exercise club at a nearby park.

"I just heard a lot of, say for at least half an hour, moaning," the woman told Seven Network.

"Then we found out it was obviously him being kicked or stabbed. We should have looked out but we didn't."

Another nearby resident, Kim Luker, told the television network it sounded like someone was doing boot camp. "It just sounded like boot camp, a guy doing boot camp, running up the hill and exhaling," she said.

Facebook user Helen Gaist Hunter described his death as a "tragic loss".

"(He was) a lovely young man," she wrote.

"Sweet funny and so polite. I'm shocked and saddened and feel broken hearted for his family's loss.

"He was much loved by his family talking about his dad a lot.

"He enjoyed roast dinners and playing with the dogs. I don't know how anyone can bare the loss of the beautiful young man. RIP Liam."

Liam's father Angry, 71, who has four children, was on tour with his band Rose Tattoo in Perth when he was informed of his son's death and rushed back to Sydney last night.

The star's eldest son Galen reportedly broke the tragic news to his father over the phone.

A statement on behalf of the singer was issued on Sunday afternoon, confirming the death of his son and asking the media and public to respect the family's privacy.

"With the matter in the hands of NSW Police, the family will not be making any comment at this stage, nor are we as Anderson's management in a position to offer any comment on their behalf," the statement read.

A handwritten note taped to a bin outside the rocker's Beacon Hill home requested privacy.

"We will not be answering any media questions. Thank you for your understanding," the note read.

Liam was an aspiring hip-hop rapper who performed under the moniker Ranford Bigsby.

His music was also featured on Triple J Unearthed five years ago, where he described himself as an "MC" who took inspiration from Australian hip hop artists including 360 and Drapht.

His music landed him some jobs performing at venues around Sydney including the Kings Cross Hotel, Brighton Up Bar, Civic Underground and the Bald Faced Stag.

One of his friends, Sam Hunter, recalled in a Facebook post how he once "asked Liam how he came to find his rap name".

"He told me that he found an old receipt from when he had ordered Pizza," Mr Hunter wrote.

"The name on the order was Ranford Bigsby. In my mind it sounded like the most loved and revered person in the world. Liam was that. I love you bro."

Liam had reportedly been planning to move to Ireland to start "a new life" in the coming year. On his Instagram page he posted several pictures of the Irish countryside and wrote how he was "dreaming about adventures".

Handwritten notes and flower tributes continued to flow in this morning at the site where Liam died. Those who knew him described the aspiring musician as a "loving friend and great mate" whose "funny, cheeky ways" they would miss.

"There are no words to express our sorrow in losing you," one note taped to a pole read.

"Our tears we can wipe away. The ache in our hearts will always stay.

"Beautiful Liam now rest in peace."

