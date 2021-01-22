Former luxury car supremo snaps up epic Coast ranch

NEW OWNERS: Lambhill Pty Limited director Greg Willims has snapped up the stunning Montana Park property at Maleny.

NEW OWNERS: Lambhill Pty Limited director Greg Willims has snapped up the stunning Montana Park property at Maleny.

A former luxury car sales supremo has emerged as the new owner of a sprawling horse stud in the hills of Maleny renowned as one of the country's finest equestrian properties.

Queensland Titles Registry documents revealed Lambhill Pty Limited - directed by luxury car dealership boss Greg Willims - as trustee for The Willims Final Discretionary Trust, had taken ownership of a Mountain View Rd, Maleny property known as Montana Park.

The fee disclosed under consideration in the documents showed $6.1 million for the stunning 42ha property which sold for $7 million back in 2009.

Former Neds managing director and ex-Ladbrokes CEO, renowned punter and businessman Dean Shannon, signed off on the transfer as sole director of Leked Pty Ltd, the former owner of the property.

Greg Willims, then-Dealer Principal of Audi Centre Brisbane back in 2009.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

It was understood the property, which boasts 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, two Olympic dressage arenas and a resort-style pool among its features, had been under contract twice since 2017, before the Lambhill deal which was lodged for registration on January 12.

The stunning Montana Park at Maleny.

The Daily reported in mid-2017 the property had sold for $7.5 million to a renowned interstate racing family, after previously being passed in at auction in 2016 for more than $8 million, but it was understood that deal had fallen over.

It was understood Montana Park had again been under contract in 2019, but that deal had also failed to materialise.

The previous owners had spent $4 million on the property, which was now considered one of the country's finest equestrian ranches.

The new owners also hailed from rich bloodlines.

Montana Park from above.

Mr Willims, originally from Toowoomba, made his name selling luxury cars including Bentleys, Audis, Maseratis and Lamborghinis in Brisbane.

He reportedly sold most of his 23 dealerships to Autosports Group in 2015.

In May, 2018, CoreLogic reported Lambhill had sold its Audi & Euromarque Centre on Wickham St, Fortitude Valley, to ASX-listed Dexus, for $92.1 million, in what was labelled a landmark deal.

Mr Willims had also held, and still had, some of Ascot's finest real estate, including a stunning home on Palm Ave which featured its own library.

The bathroom at Montana Park, Maleny

CoreLogic's RP Data website also listed Lambhill Pty Limited as current owners of a 39ha property on North Maleny Rd, North Maleny, which sold for more than $2.8 million in 2017.

A 200ha farm at Mount Archer, which sold for $3.54 million in 2017, was also listed as part of the current Lambhill stable.

The Daily has approached Lambhill legal representatives, seeking comments from Mr Willims about his plans for Montana Park and whether he would seek to become a significant player in the Queensland racing industry, but was yet to hear back.