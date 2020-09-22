Former LNP MP Sam Cox announces Burdekin tilt for new party

A CHAMELEON candidate will run for his third party at a state election for the seat of Burdekin.

Perennial political candidate Sam Cox will throw his hat in the ring for the Katter's Australia Party at the October 31 election.

This will be the former Thuringowa Liberal National Party MP's fourth tilt at politics at both state and local level.

Mr Cox said when he was part of the Campbell Newman Government, it quickly became clear that the LNP was a Brisbane-based party.

In 2015, he had another run at Burdekin as a One Nation candidate.

Despite swearing off politics after his tilt at the Townsville mayor's job earlier this year, he will join Robbie Katter's team to fight for his home - the Burdekin.

Robbie Katter. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

While he now lives in Townsville, Mr Cox was born and bred in the Burdekin, growing up on a cattle-and-cane farm.

Mr Cox now works in the agricultural and pastoral industry for Elders, covering an area from Normanton to Moranbah.

"In the beginning, I ran for a major party, the LNP, thinking that is where you need to be to make change," he said.

"But I realised having a Brisbane-based party is not going to be good for Queensland."

Mr Cox said the KAP was a North Queensland party made up of Queenslanders.

Mr Katter said a number of key Burdekin industry players had approached him to push for Mr Cox as a candidate.

He said that Mr Cox had a long history of supporting North Queensland.

"I remember (when Mr Cox was Thuringowa MP) it was reported in the paper that you were ostracised … for speaking out in the paper here and saying (the LNP) had become detached from North Queensland needs," Mr Katter said.

"As a party, we're trying to create a strong force to take down to Brisbane … so we need people that are strong and Sam fits that bill."