Politics

Former LNP leader announces return to politics

by Steven Wardill
27th Nov 2019 10:32 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
FORMER LNP leader Lawrence Springborg is returning to politics, announcing this morning he will contest for the local mayoralty in next year's council elections.

Lawrence Springborg has this morning announced a return to politics. Picture: Marc Robertson
"After due consideration and much encouragement from countless local people, I am announcing that I will be a candidate for the mayoralty of the Goondiwindi Regional Council at the local government elections next March," he said in a statement.

"Over the last 18 months, many people have asked me to consider the position and I admit, that I was probably prematurely and occasionally vehemently dismissive of the approaches.

"The same and many other people have continued to encourage me to nominate and upon reflection and discussion with my family, I will be nominating.

"I owe it to people, to clearly indicate my candidacy now, given the escalating inquiries that I am receiving from locals and the media.

"I have never lost the passion for community service and advocacy and feel that I still have much to offer."

