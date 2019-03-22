Former Lismore doctor's trial could take six months

By Sam McKeith

THE trial of a former Lismore gynaecologist accused of sexual assaulting patients could take up to six months, a court has been told.

Glenn Allan Taylor, 64, has been charged with a raft of serious offences, including counts of aggravated indecent assault under authority and aggravated sexual assault under authority.

Dr Taylor is accused of sexually assaulting more than three dozen female patients between 1992 and 2015, it has previously been reported.

In a readiness hearing on Friday, Justice Derek Price said Dr Taylor's trial, slated to commence on April 29 in Sydney, could run for up to six months.

"I would be looking for a judge for realistically six months, that'd be reasonable?” Justice Price asked defence barrister Philip Strickland, SC.

"It's not unreasonable. It could go for six months, possibly,” Mr Strickland replied, adding that there were "complicated legal matters involved”.

Crown prosecutor Mike Smith told the court it was "impossible to forecast” how long the trial would take, but estimated between three and four months.

The court heard the first two weeks of the trial would likely comprise pre-trial argument.

Pre-trial issues included possible severance of some counts and admissibility issues related to parts of interviews, opinions of a doctor and complaint evidence, the court was told.

Mr Strickland also flagged a "live contamination issue” linked to nurses knowing and speaking to each other.

"We're ready to run the legal argument but in my submission there are a number of problems with the substantive trial running,” he told the court.

He also said a "real problem” ahead of the trial was obtaining medical records stored with police at Lismore of all patients involved in the trial.

Mr Smith said he didn't know how long it would take to retrieve the records but noted that there were "a lot of records” held at Lismore.

That issue would be the subject of separate litigation to take place next week, the court was told.