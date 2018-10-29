Leicester owner was secret weapon in shock title

DECEASED Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has been remembered as a generous man who bought his players cars, flew them to Thailand and revitalised a struggling club.

Melbourne City defender Ritchie de Laet said Srivaddhanaprabha was the secret to

Leicester's stunning Premier League title success, which has become the modern day reference point for sporting miracles.

Srivaddhanaprabha died on Sunday when his helicopter crashed just an hour after the Foxes' draw with West Ham United at King Power Stadium, named after his duty-free shops.

De Laet played 129 games for Leicester with Srivaddhanaprabha as chairman and said the Thai injected new life into a city of 350,000.

Having played 15 games of Leicester's title-winning 2015-16 season, De Laet revealed that the owner's generosity provided the inspiration for the 5000-1 underdog triumph.

"It wasn't any individual player, it was a collective team spirit. The things we did off the pitch together helped create that atmosphere which is what eventually probably got us the title,'' De Laet said.

"He just wanted to see a smile on your face. All the players had (relationships with him). He would speak with us, eat with us, ask how the family was. He took us for meals in London when we played there.

Supporters pay tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha outside Leicester City Football Club.

"(To fans) he gave out free scarfs, free pies, a free pint with a pie, them real horrible clappers that made the horrible sound - but it created an atmosphere in the stadium. That was all him, he didn't have to do it. Those little things made the difference.

"We all got given a car (BMW i8) because no one thought we would win the league. It wasn't written in any bonus contract because we only just stayed in it the year before.

"It's tragic. Probably couldn't have happened to a nicer guy."

De Laet, who texted ex-teammate Jamie Vardy when hearing of the news, said the legacy of Srivaddhanaprabha, who bought Belgian club OH Leuven last year, would live on.

Ritchie De Laet played for Leicester City under Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Picture: Getty

"What he's done for not just the football club but the city as a whole is truly remarkable and something that can never be forgotten,'' he said.

"He did countless things for the city as well. Many donations to charities, hospitals, schools and universities. He was just a great man.

"We still have a little WhatsApp group and we still text each other even though nearly 60 per cent of the players I played with are no longer there, we still keep in touch - that goes to show the team spirit we had in those years keeps living on."