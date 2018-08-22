Former leaders go to ground, reveal 2020 election candidacy

Sheila Ireland feels disappointed with the sack.

Sheila Ireland feels disappointed with the sack. Hayden Johnson

IPSWICH councillors have withdrawn from public life as the Queensland Parliament agrees to have them sacked.

The majority of councillors did not answer calls while some refused to make comment on the dismissal.

All used the final public meeting on Monday to reflect on their council careers.

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt did not comment on the parliament's actions yesterday.

He and Division 8 Councillor Charlie Pisasale have removed their Facebook pages.

Division 7 Councillor David Martin is the first to put his hand up for election in 2020.

He pledged to stand on a platform of empowerment and connection.

Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland said her office had already been cleaned out and she was ready for the dismissal.

"I feel pride in what I've delivered for my division," she said.

"I think the government has not been fair, there's no natural justice.

"Legally, it's disappointing no one is opposed to this."

Cr Ireland will head overseas on a pre-planned holiday on Friday.

A party has been organised to farewell councillor David Pahlke this week.

He, along with Charlie Pisasale, Andrew Antoniolli, David Morrison and Paul Tully, are the city's longest-serving councillors.