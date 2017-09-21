Former Labor MP tells Labor MP to get on board cashless card

SUPPORT NEEDED: Former Labor Federal MP Brian Courtice wants Leanne Donaldson to onboard the cashless card.

Craig Warhurst

IT'S not often a former Labor MP agrees with the LNP but when it comes to the controversial Cashless welfare card, Brian Courtice says it's all about the kids.

Yesterday Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Federal Human Services Minister Alan Tudge announced the electorate of Hinkler was the fourth Australian trial site for the card.

Under the new scheme, people under 35 on Newstart or parenting payments, will have 80% of their government benefits put on the card.

The remaining 20% will be put into their personal bank account to do with as they please.

Credit on the card will not allow recipients to purchase alcohol, drugs or gamble, a move Mr Courtice says can't come soon enough.

Mr Courtice was the Labor Member for Hinkler from 1987 to 1993 before being ousted by National Paul Neville.

Yesterday he was standing behind Keith Pitt's Cashless Welfare Card and told Leanne Donaldson, the State Labor Member for Bundaberg, to get on board.

Ms Donaldson has been very vocal in her criticism of the card, saying it was unfair and a bad look for the region.

But Mr Courtice said she was only against the card for one reason and that was to secure votes for the upcoming state election.

"We need a bipartisan approach to this issue,” Mr Courtice said.

"What she is looking for is votes out of it but she is going to lose the votes from the people who pay tax.

"She is trolling for votes from the unemployed.

"But I wouldn't expect anything different from her... she is a political dud.

"She is a very disappointing member.”

Mr Courtice said the card was coming in now anyway and Ms Donaldson needed to sit down with Mr Pitt to work through the issue.

"Not sit in the corner and put vanishing cream on herself,” he said.

Mr Courtice went on to say the card was all about supporting kids.

"There are over 1000 kids a day in Hinkler going to school hungry,” he said.

"They are being fed at school.

"Money that their parents now waste on drugs and alcohol will go towards food for the kids.”

He said welfare was about providing the necessities of life.

"We need it, we have massive welfare dependency,” he said.

"You see it on the street every day.

"I have nothing against tattoos, but people need to feed the kids first.”

He said taxpayers working every day expected their taxes to go toward the basics of life for children.

"It is a wonderful outcome, so let's all work together to make this work,” he said.

Mr Courtice said unemployment and welfare dependency in the region had steadily grown over the past 45 years with the death of a lot manufacturing in the area.

He also blamed the mining boom in central Queensland and its associated high rents for prompting people on welfare to move to Bundaberg for cheaper living.