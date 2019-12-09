Former judge speaks about his role in Paradise inquiry

The former QLD Supreme Court Judge Justice John Byrne. He has become a commissioner investigating the independent inquiry into Paradise Dam.

THE State Government has formally gazetted the terms of reference that will define the inquiry into Paradise Dam.

The dam’s owner Sunwater said the dam was insured and was covered even if there were problems found with its original construction.

But it would wait for the outcome from the inquiry before it decided to pursue any claim on the dam which cost more than $200 million to build.

At 8am on Friday the government formally announced inquiry commissioners, former Supreme Court judge John Byrne and engineering academic Professor John Carter, and the terms of how they will investigate the root causes of the dam’s structural problems.

The commission will report its findings to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk by April 30, and they have the power to make recommendations from the evidence they collected.

Justice Byrne was asked if the terms allowed him to recommend criminal charges if he found any person or organisation to have acted illegally in the dam’s construction, and was asked if he would make recommendations about the dam’s future such as its decommission.

“It’s too early to be commenting on the nature of any findings,” he said.

“The Commission has the authority required to carefully examine what went wrong, why and what can be done to prevent it from happening again.

“We will be examining a large volume of highly complex and technical information over the coming months.”

The newly formed commission is still organising its infrastructure, but when ready will let the public know when it is ready to receive public submissions for the inquiry.

LNP politicians including Burnett MP Stephen Bennett are concerned with the wording of the terms, which they say could risk an inquiry smothered in political interference.

The commissioners would make a full and independent inquiry on “the root cause of structural and stability issues identified in engineering and technical studies conducted on the Paradise Dam between 30 January 2013 and 30 November 2019.”

Mr Bennett was initially pleased with the inquiry terms, but became concerned that this would mean the commissioners were restricted within a certain time period, which would include actions taken during an LNP led State Government.

“I believe this inquiry is one way of shutting us up locally calling for an independent inquiry,” he said, observing that in October State Government ministers debated against having an inquiry.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham responded on social media, accusing the LNP of misleading the local community.

“The commissioners are empowered to seek the ‘root cause’ of the identified issues. No time limits,” he said.

“It simply doesn’t get more thorough.”

The terms say that the commission can seek information from Sunwater, individuals, companies, and other government entities connected to approving the dam.

It will have the power to seek public submissions and to hold public hearings “in such locations as may be considered necessary”.

Commissioners could also interview people who had relevant information outlined in the terms of reference regardless of consent.

Bundaberg regional councillor Steve Cooper said the main concern he heard from farmers was the need to replace the water lost from reducing the dam’s capacity.

Cr Cooper said the focus of the inquiry should be developing future water security for the region.