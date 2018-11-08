Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Former JM Kelly employee's licence woes

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Nov 2018 3:00 AM | Updated: 5:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER JM Kelly worker was busted drug driving while holding a provisional licence.

Tyler James Borresen yesterday pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to the drug driving charge.

The court heard Borresen was driving along East St when he was busted at 5.50pm on August 4.

He admitted to police he had smoked marijuana the day before.

Borresen told the court he had been applying for a work licence when JM Kelly folded and had a new job lined up, but it fell through.

Borresen was ordered to pay a $500 fine and was disqualified from driving for four months.

drug driving jm kelly marijuana tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    School staff set to walk off the job

    premium_icon School staff set to walk off the job

    Education THOUSANDS of school support staff in state schools across Queensland will walk off the job.

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:45 AM
    Fatal road questions surface after four deaths

    premium_icon Fatal road questions surface after four deaths

    News Long-time resident raised questions about stretch weeks ago

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Double-digit capital growth for Burnett Heads

    premium_icon Double-digit capital growth for Burnett Heads

    News Burnett Heads ranked 15th in Queensland's suburbs for capital growth

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Council Bundy council turn to electronic garbage trucks?

    premium_icon Council Bundy council turn to electronic garbage trucks?

    Council News Environmentally friendly technology the future for Bundaberg

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners