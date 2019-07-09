Menu
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court after an earlier appearance.
Former gynaecologist accused of sex offences to face trial

Liana Turner
9th Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:21 AM
A FORMER Lismore gynaecologist is expected to face a trial on extensive allegations of sexual offences next month.

Glenn Allan Taylor, 64, was formally arraigned in Sydney in April on allegations relating to more than 30 women.

His matter has been back before the court for what's understood to have been arguments into legal issues.

The case returned to the Downing Centre District Court on Friday, July 5 and it was adjourned for a trial to begin on August 12.

The allegations, which include charged of aggravated indecent assault under authority and aggravated sexual assault under authority, date from 1993 to 2016.

The court has previously heard the trial could span up to six months.

