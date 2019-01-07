Angie’s biggest fear in TV comeback

Angie Kent has moved back to the Sunshine Coast to be closer to her family. Picture: Supplied

QUEENSLANDER and former Goggleboxer Angie Kent and her couch mate in crime Yvie Jones are heading to the South African jungle for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The popular pair, who left fans devastated when they announced they were leaving the Gogglebox late last year after Kent relocated back to the Sunshine Coast from Sydney, are the first stars to be revealed ahead of the Network Ten reality series' return on January 13.

Kent, who is a vegetarian and suffers from coeliac disease, told The Courier-Mail she was so excited to receive her first offer post-Gogglebox, which airs on both Foxtel and Network Ten, she did not stop to think it through.

"I didn't think about how frightful it was going to be," she said.

"It looks good when you're watching it from the couch with a glass of wine and your dogs but now I'm like 'oh my God'.

"All the food is going to make me sick - I'm going to have such a tough time and I have such a strong sense of smell that I'm scared I'm going to vomit."

Angie Kent and Yvie Jones are heading to the jungle.

Kent admits she could have a tough time on the show.

Kent admitted she was "generally fearful of everything" and would struggle without her creature comforts but said she was hopeful her anxiety would push her through because she hated losing.

"I have to fall asleep to the sound of rain, I have to play mediation music - I'm the worst sleeper," she said.

"And now I'll have to fall asleep to the sound of Yvie snoring instead."

Kent said she decided to move back to Queensland following the unexpected passing of her grandmother.

"I wanted to be close to my family," she said.

"She (my grandmother) will be with me in the jungle. She loves all the magazines and used to buy them all and read all the articles about me. She was my number one supporter."

Season five of I'm A Celebrity... will see the return of hosts Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown.