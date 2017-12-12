Former GM named engineer of the year

Andrew Fulton accepts his award for Central Queensland Engineer of the Year from Engineers Australia.

Andrew Fulton accepts his award for Central Queensland Engineer of the Year from Engineers Australia. Malcolm Leinster

FOR 27 years, Andrew Fulton helped shaped Bundaberg in his role as the general manager of infrastructure and planning with Bundaberg Regional Council.

Now, as he enjoys retirement, Mr Fulton has been recognised for his efforts, named Engineers Australia Central Queensland Engineer of the Year 2017 late last month.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the recognition was a fitting cap to Mr Fulton's years of service to the region.

"In awarding Engineer of the Year to Mr Fulton, Engineers Australia described him as one of the most influential engineers in Central Queensland, with his leadership and abilities continually challenged through his role at council,” Cr Dempsey said.

"The respect he has gained from his peers was noted, which was evidenced by his continually meeting the challenges of leadership, demonstrating integrity, promoting sustainability and applying his engineering skills to ensure our region continues to grow and prosper.

"Mr Fulton was also credited with assisting to produce the next generation of engineers due to his willingness to engage with and support the employment of young engineers in our region.

"His colleagues here at council would certainly agree with this assessment. We were very fortunate to have a man of Mr Fulton's calibre devote his time to our community for so long and we wish him all the best in retirement.”