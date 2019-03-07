Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julie Bishop is not giving anything away as to her plans after politics. Speaking at an International Women’s Day.
Julie Bishop is not giving anything away as to her plans after politics. Speaking at an International Women’s Day.
Politics

Julie Bishop’s side steps speculation on future role

by Lydia Pedrana
7th Mar 2019 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Julie Bishop is not giving anything away as to her plans after politics.

Speaking at an International Women's Day event for the Body Shop, the former Foreign Minister Bishop acknowledged that many were speculating about her taking on an international ambassadorial role.

She then stated she was "already an ambassador" for both Ocean Respect Racing, which advocates women excelling in sport, and Witchery's White Shirt campaign, which helps raise funds for research into ovarian cancer detection tests.

Bishop also revealed she had "always secretly wanted to become foreign minister," but she never made it known because "in politics, it's frowned upon to wear your ambition on your sleeve".

The Liberal MP also urged VIP guests to vote more women into politics.

To achieve more gender equality, she said it's not about fulfilling quotas or targets but "changing attitudes".

Ms Bishop was honest when she reflected on her time as Australian Foreign Minister.

"It was the most challenging five years of my life but I wouldn't change any of it," she said.

"It was an absolute honour to represent Australia on the world stage."

editors picks foreign minister julie bishop new role politics

Top Stories

    Bundy girl rubs shoulders with Stranger Things star 11

    premium_icon Bundy girl rubs shoulders with Stranger Things star 11

    Food & Entertainment THERE was nothing strange about rubbing shoulders with a Hollywood star for Bundaberg's Lacey Turnbull.

    • 7th Mar 2019 3:19 PM
    No jail for dad who strangled girlfriend

    premium_icon No jail for dad who strangled girlfriend

    Crime His defence argued the young man shouldn't serve time in prison

    Hinkler MP among group of six in big power play

    premium_icon Hinkler MP among group of six in big power play

    Politics Qld politicians push for 'big stick' energy laws to go to vote

    Bundy bank branch on the move

    premium_icon Bundy bank branch on the move

    News Westpac on the hunt for new location