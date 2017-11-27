Former foe wishes Donaldson all the best for future

BEST WISHES: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has wished former foe Leanne Donaldson well.

FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has taken to social media to offer his congratulations to the candidates poised to take out the local seats following the weekend's state election results.

While yet to be officially declared, Mr Pitt called out those expected to be elected.

"My hearty congratulations to David Batt, Stephen Bennett and Ted Sorensen on their success in the Queensland state election,” he said in a Facebook post.

"I'm looking forward to working with each of you for the betterment of the region.

"Well done to all of the candidates who put their hand up to represent the constituents in their local area and the volunteers who worked tirelessly on the election campaign.”

Mr Pitt also wished outgoing Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson the best for the future.

"While we didn't see eye to eye on policy, putting yourself forward for public life should always be recognised for the tough job that it is and I wish Leanne Donaldson well in her future endeavours,” he said.

"I also congratulate Bruce Saunders in Maryborough on his re-election.”