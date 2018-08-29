Disbelief as striker ends 913-day goal drought

SAIDO Berahino, once one of the hottest young strikers in English football, has ended a two-and-a-half year goal drought to help second-tier Stoke into the third round of the English League Cup.

The 25-year-old Berahino scored the opening goal in a 2-0 upset win over Premier League outfit Huddersfield, as he tries to revive a career that stalled over the last couple of seasons.

He was called up for England in 2014 after showing prolific form for West Bromwich Albion, marking a remarkable rise for someone who fled war-torn Burundi at age 10 after learning to play football by using makeshift balls made from plastic bags and rolled-up socks.

But he quickly lost his way, was sold to Stoke and rarely featured as the team was relegated from the Premier League.

Amazingly, Berahino had not scored for 913 days prior to his goal in the win, his last goal coming on February 27, 2016 while playing for West Brom.

Since Berahino's last goal, France star Kylian Mbappe has scored 77, celebrated his 18th birthday, won back-to-back league titles - and a World Cup.

He had gone an incredible 47 games without a goal and the relief on his face was clear to see as his teammates mobbed him in delight.

Fans and pundits also expressed their utter disbelief in cheeky fashion.

"We never thought we would see the day," Samuel Gilbert wrote for The Sun's Dream Team FC.

"Ladies and gentleman, call your family and friends, tell them that you love them.

"The end is nigh.

"Saido Berahino has scored. He's scored an actual goal.

"... He scored one of the goals in Stoke's 2-0 Carabao cup victory over Huddersfield.

"How sh*t must Huddersfield be."

Huddersfield, who have collected just one point from their opening three league games, ended up exiting the competition in farcical fashion with Juninho Bacuna scoring an own-goal from about 40 metres out after volleying the ball over his own goalkeeper.