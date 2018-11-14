For sale: Former Eels’ hilarious bid to find a new NRL club

Cameron King is in search of a new club.

Former Eels' hooker Cameron King has taken the hilarious step of using Twitter to find a new club, after failing to ink a new deal with Parramatta.

The 27-year-old from Wagga played 22 games for the Eels over the past two seasons and he wants the world to know he has plenty left to offer.

King posted an ad for his services on his Twitter page that listed his attributes and asked people to retweet to raise awareness.

King has played 43 NRL games since debuting for the Dragons in their last premiership season in 2010.

The versatile hooker played 16 games for St George Illawarra before joining the Cowboys in 2014, where he played just four games over two seasons.

Cameron King

Hooker

90kgs

All round good guy

Enjoys hard work and winning

Looking for a club

Please RETWEET to raise awareness

Cheers 🤷🏼‍♂️👍🏼 — Cameron King (@CAMKINGY) 13 November 2018

His past two seasons for the Eels were by far his most consistent in rugby league and he would be a good addition as a back up hooker at a club like South Sydney, with Damien Cook likely to be away during the Origin period next season.

The first club to show interest to the Twitter post was the Newtown Jets, who told him to get in contact.

Time will tell if King's bold move will pay off and he finds another club in time for next season, but at 27 he still has a few years left in the tank.