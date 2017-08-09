Former drug addict asks for more community service

BACK IN COURT: The magistrate said it was to Amelia Bessant-Probert's credit she was willing to do her community service hours.

REFORMED ice user Amelia Bessant-Probert is now "a very different woman” after a stint in jail and ditching her drug habit.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard how Bessant-Probert, 24, had changed when she pleaded guilty to two charges of contravening a community service order.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said his client was willing to enter a new community order or do probation..

"The woman subject to the order then is a very different woman to the woman she is now,” Mr Dwyer said.

"She was a heavy ice user, five times a week prior to her incarceration in jail.

"She got introduced to it very young.”

Bessant-Probert was on parole for other offences at the time.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the two community service orders had been imposed early last year for stealing, fraud and property offences.

She said it was unfortunate but at that time Bessant-Probert continued to use ice and spent time in jail before being paroled.

"I understand that time (in jail) has resulted in significant changes for you and you have dealt with the issues of drug use,” Ms Merrin said.

"To your credit you say you are prepared to complete the hours you did not.”

Ms Merrin revoked both previous orders and resentenced Bessant-Probert.

The magistrate ordered her to complete 95 hours of unpaid community service.