Former DJ tunrs life around after drug bust

A MAN has received a suspended sentence after selling drugs to some of his friends.

Varnan Suresh, 25, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Supreme Court last Wednesday to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 2g and three other offences.

During a search of Suresh’s home on May 30, police found two black cases under his bed containing 261 tablets, 39 capsules elsewhere and clip-seal bags containing powders.

One of the powders contained tadalafil, which is used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Another bag had 3.498g of powder containing the anaesthetic ketamine.

Officers also found empty capsules, a capsule-filling device and scales and unsealed bags.

The pills were analysed and found to be 9.65g of ecstasy and 8.741g of MDA, both stimulants.

Suresh told police the orange and green tablets were “pingers” which he believed contained ecstasy.

He said he bought the drugs from a friend and they were intended for personal use.

But then he admitted that he would give a pill to a friend on request from time to time and then branched out to selling the party drugs to friends.

Suresh said the motivation for selling the drugs was so everyone could have a “good time” and not for profit.

He told police he was not addicted to the drugs.

The court heard that Suresh became was introduced to drugs by a friend while working as a DJ.

The court heard Suresh had since engaged with drug and alcohol services and had also stopped DJing.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said it was heartening that Suresh had returned negative results on drug tests.

Justice Graeme Crow took into account Suresh’s plea of guilty and that he was “highly co-operative” with police.

With no drug history Justice Crow described the crimes as “grossly out of character”.

“You have done all that can be done to get away from drugs,” he said.

“It is surprising to see you standing where some murderers have stood.”

Suresh was sentenced to two years in jail suspended for four years.