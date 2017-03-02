Former deputy premier resigns from politics

Former Deputy Premier Jeff Seeney has announced he will quit politics at the end of this term.

ANOTHER veteran LNP politician is retiring from politics.

Jeff Seeney announced in Parliament on Thursday afternoon he had decided not to contest the next election.

The Callide MP and former deputy premier said he planned to spend time with his grandchildren and seek new opportunities in the corporate sector.

He told parliament the expansion of Callide under the recently proposed redistribution made him decide it was time to retire.

"The expansion of the Callide electorate represented an appropriate time, I believe, to allow some of the capable young people in the area to take over," he said.

"I will not be seeking re-election at the next election."

Mr Seeney will join Lockyer Valley MP Ian Rickuss and Southern Downs MP and former party leader Lawrence Springborg in quitting politics at the end of this term.

In a statement, LNP leader Tim Nicholls said Mr Seeney had made a "colossal contribution" to Queensland politics.

"Sadly, Queensland will lose a great warrior, a gentle giant and a passionate advocate for regional and rural Queensland at the next State election," he said.

"Jeff and I have stood shoulder to shoulder and fought many battles together, none more so than fighting Labor's sale of Queensland Rail in 2010, a fight that took us into the early hours of the morning and saw a full use of Jeff's mastery of the Standing Orders of Parliament."

Mr Seeney paid tribute to Mr Nicholls in his speech, stating he disproved the saying "you can't have friends in politics".

The next state election is due to be held early next year but is expected to be held late this year.

ARM NEWSDESK