Former councillor hits out at land clearing

Janet Tallon, Mike Johnson and Mary Walsh are upset with the clearing of mature trees and bushes in Steptoe Street. Mike Knott BUN270619SLASH3

A FORMER councillor has hit out at Bundaberg Regional Council for clearing a pocket of native bushland instead of preserving it.

Janet Tallon served as a councillor between 1991 until 2004. She's written to the council's CEO, Steve Johnston, outlining her disappointment at the clearing of the land on the corner of Sheridan and Steptoe Streets.

"I'm absolutely disgusted,” she said.

"We have, in the Bundaberg region, minuscule amounts of bushland left and as far as I'm concerned we need to protect what little we have left, that is why it is in the Baldwin Management Plan that this is a protected area.”

In her letter, Ms Tallon said Baldwin Swamp constituted 78.59ha in a city area of more than 305sqkm and the land cleared represented approximately four per cent of the park. She said she had emailed and hand delivered the letter to council as well as documents to support her cause and should receive a response within 10 days.

"They propose, I have been informed, it will be used to store road aggregate and to do road aggregate processing on site. That is classified as heavy industry and to have heavy industry in the middle of an environmental park seems to be a bit contradictory,” she said.

"I consider councils are custodians of our natural reserve areas. They are required to do that under legislation and I would expect council to adhere to its obligations.”

Council's general manager for infrastructure, Stuart Randle, said the block was council owned and had been repurposed to handle earthmoving material.

"Council has taken action to save ratepayers $1.2 million a year that would have been payable otherwise under the new State Government waste levy,” he said.

"Local governments are liable to pay the levy on their own construction waste from 1 July. The material will be sorted there, mixed and rubbish removed. Most of it will be reused in construction and maintenance projects in one way or another.

"The site was selected for its suitability and will lessen the need to use another facility in Orr Street, East Bundaberg, which is close to residences and businesses. It's a small area of land to be used for a temporary purpose while a longer-term solution is found. It's zoned residential low-density and doesn't require a permit to clear as it's not considered to be of significant environmental value and doesn't appear on any State Government mapping. Council will seek appropriate approvals before commencing works on the site.”