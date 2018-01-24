Former councillor back to reclaim lost seat

SHE'S BACK: Former councillor Lynne Forgan is running for Division 10 in the Bundaberg Regional Council by-election.

UNFINISHED business is driving Lynne Forgan to run for Division 10 in the upcoming Bundaberg Regional Council by-election.

Mrs Forgan served two terms on the council before losing the 2016 local government election to Peter Heuser, who resigned earlier this month.

While running for the seat again was always in the back of her mind, Mrs Forgan said she only made the commitment on Tuesday morning - the cut-off day for candidates to nominate.

"I'm passionate about Division 10 and always have been,” she said.

Mrs Forgan may have been ousted from council but that has not stopped her from having a role in the community.

From Bundaberg YMCA president to Bundaberg Neighbourhood Centre president, Mrs Forgan said she had stayed connected with the community and had found time to reflect on what it meant to be a successful councillor.

"Listening to people is a big thing,” she said.

"It doesn't matter if they are in your division or in Bundaberg, listen to their perspectives and ideas.

"You're one voice around a table and you need to

work with the other councillors.”

Mrs Forgan said she was passionate about creating a set-down area for Walkervale State School, addressing the drainage issues in the Division 10 area and advocating for more pathways and cycleways.

She said her 34-year small business career as owner operator of Alice's Hair Shoppe and her two terms as councillor would help her serve the constituents of Division 10, if she was elected.

Mrs Forgan said she had no party affiliations and promised to keep Division 10 residents informed on local issues and that no query was too small or big to bring to her attention.

"I originally stood for council because Bundaberg has been good to me and my family and I wanted to give something back to the Bundaberg community,” she said.

"This passion of giving back still drives me today.”

The dual by-election for Division 8 and 10 will be held on Saturday, February 10.

Only residents within those divisions are required to vote.

For more information visit www.ecq.qld.gov.au.