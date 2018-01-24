Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Former councillor back to reclaim lost seat

SHE'S BACK: Former councillor Lynne Forgan is running for Division 10 in the Bundaberg Regional Council by-election.
SHE'S BACK: Former councillor Lynne Forgan is running for Division 10 in the Bundaberg Regional Council by-election. Jim Alouat
Jim Alouat
by

UNFINISHED business is driving Lynne Forgan to run for Division 10 in the upcoming Bundaberg Regional Council by-election.

Mrs Forgan served two terms on the council before losing the 2016 local government election to Peter Heuser, who resigned earlier this month.

While running for the seat again was always in the back of her mind, Mrs Forgan said she only made the commitment on Tuesday morning - the cut-off day for candidates to nominate.

"I'm passionate about Division 10 and always have been,” she said.

Mrs Forgan may have been ousted from council but that has not stopped her from having a role in the community.

From Bundaberg YMCA president to Bundaberg Neighbourhood Centre president, Mrs Forgan said she had stayed connected with the community and had found time to reflect on what it meant to be a successful councillor.

"Listening to people is a big thing,” she said.

"It doesn't matter if they are in your division or in Bundaberg, listen to their perspectives and ideas.

"You're one voice around a table and you need to

work with the other councillors.”

Mrs Forgan said she was passionate about creating a set-down area for Walkervale State School, addressing the drainage issues in the Division 10 area and advocating for more pathways and cycleways.

She said her 34-year small business career as owner operator of Alice's Hair Shoppe and her two terms as councillor would help her serve the constituents of Division 10, if she was elected.

Mrs Forgan said she had no party affiliations and promised to keep Division 10 residents informed on local issues and that no query was too small or big to bring to her attention.

"I originally stood for council because Bundaberg has been good to me and my family and I wanted to give something back to the Bundaberg community,” she said.

"This passion of giving back still drives me today.”

The dual by-election for Division 8 and 10 will be held on Saturday, February 10.

Only residents within those divisions are required to vote.

For more information visit www.ecq.qld.gov.au.

Topics:  bundaberg regional council bunpol18 by-election division 10 lynne forgan

Bundaberg News Mail
Hundreds turn out for war veteran's funeral

Hundreds turn out for war veteran's funeral

STORIES of their dad doubling their mum on his bike on the way home from a date are memories that will stay with the McLucas family.

Concreter, 19, loses licence for two years

COURT HOUSE: The Bundaberg Court House. Photo: Mike Knott/NewsMail

Concreter drives home unlicenced

'One in a million' big cat sighting near Gympie

File photo of a large black cat matching the spotter's description.

'This is akin to alien abduction as far as I'm concerned.'

Tim Tam releases three new flavours

Three new gelato inspired flavours hit shelves nationally on February 6. Source: Supplied

THERE are plenty of killer combinations out there.

Local Partners