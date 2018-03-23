Cop jailed for using police resources to track mistress

A JEALOUS cop used police resources to dig into his lover, her husband, her colleagues and men she had dated.

Glenn David Walker, 39, was jailed yesterday for two counts of misconduct in relation to public office.

Walker, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced in the Townsville District Court to 2½ years' imprisonment, suspended after six months.

The court was told Walker and the woman were both married when they met via the dating app Plenty of Fish and began a relationship "fuelled by jealousy and intense paranoia".

Crown prosecutor Andrew Walklate said Walker used the police database to search for details regarding the woman, anyone who she might have a romantic interest in, her colleagues and her ex-husband.

"He conducted lengthy searches on these different persons and on finding out different information about them from the police systems, he used that information to … attend their residences or places of work or he would send that information to the complainant indicating where he was," he said.

"He made threats … to harm those people by his communication with the complainants."

The court was told Walker also went to a unit complex, told managers he was a police officer and asked for information about a love rival.

The behaviour went on from May 2013 to 2016. The relationship ended in January 2016 and the woman spoke to police about Walker's behaviour, sparking an investigation.

Walker resigned his position but was later charged.

Defence barrister Darin Honchin told the court the situation was a "dysfunctional relationship which has bled over into his work life".

"It was that relationship and that relationship alone that was the touchstone of all of this," he said. "He's lost his career, he's lost his marriage, which he was losing in any event."

The court was told Walker suffered a brain injury in an assault in 2011 while off duty, but it was not submitted that it was the cause of his behaviour.

Judge Gregory Lynham described Walker's conduct as "irrational and bizarre and very possessive" and said his actions seemed to come from "an almost insane jealousy".

"You flagrantly breached the responsibilities that were imposed upon you as a member of the Queensland Police Service," he said.

"By using the (police) database in the way that you did for your almost vain purposes and with a view of essentially checking up on the complainant in a way that other members of the community could never do, you have breached not only your oath … but more generally the duty and responsibilities of all members of the Queensland Police Service to uphold the law and certainly not contravene it in the way you did."

Mr Lynham said he accepted Walker was ashamed of his behaviour.

"No doubt seeing the writing on the wall, you resigned from the Queensland police force," he said.

Mr Lynham said he wanted police officers tempted to misuse their resources to know they could expect to be dealt with harshly by the courts.