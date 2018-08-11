Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Darren Crawford was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday.
Darren Crawford was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday. Facebook
Breaking

Former Coast security guard killed in motorcycle crash

Chloe Lyons
by
11th Aug 2018 4:12 PM

A FORMER Coast security guard has been named as the 46-year-old man who tragically died in a motorcycle crash on Friday.

Darren Crawford was travelling northbound on the Sunshine Motorway, about 1km north of the Marcoola exit when he crashed about 12.50pm.

Mr Crawford died of serious injuries on arrival at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He previously worked at the Palmwoods Hotel as a security guard where he met Fiona Carlyle, a patron who became his friend.

Ms Carlyle said Mr Crawford "always had a smile for those he knew".

"He was a happy, energetic, friendly, cheeky guy who was happy to chat or help out if he could.

"He will be missed."

Police said Mr Crawford came off the northbound lane and hit a guardrail which sent his bike down the side of the road.

Investigations are continuing.

Related Items

editors picks fatal motorcycle crash palmwoods hotel sunshine motorway tribute
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Best and Less Bundaberg store to close

    premium_icon Best and Less Bundaberg store to close

    Business LESS is best according to Best and Less, with the clothing chain to pool its resources and focus its attention, by closing one of its Bundaberg stores.

    Dream home: $1.55m Bargara property up for sale

    premium_icon Dream home: $1.55m Bargara property up for sale

    Property Bargara holds the best of the beach and the country.

    MP's bid for Regional City Deal ramps up in parliament

    premium_icon MP's bid for Regional City Deal ramps up in parliament

    Politics Race for more jobs, training and infrastructure in Hinkler is on.

    Local Partners