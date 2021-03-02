Former candidate pleads not guilty to child-sex charges

Former political candidate Jarreau Terry, also known as Joey Myer, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of incedent treatment of a child under 16 and one count of rape. Photo: Iain Curry

A former Coast political candidate accused of raping and touching a teenager over four months tried to stop the girl from telling the police or her parents, a court has heard.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook on Monday told Maroochydore District Court Joey Myer, also known as Jarreau Terry, allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl on January 4, 2019.

Mr Cook said Mr Myer also indecently treated the girl on seven occasions between October 1, 2018 and January 6, 2019, by placing her hands on his penis, exposing his penis to her and touching her sexually.

Mr Myer has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Cook told the jury of nine women and three men that Mr Myer had allegedly masturbated in front of the victim and made her touch his penis in his Golden Beach apartment before he raped her for about five minutes in January 2019.

Mr Cook said in an interview given to police in 2019 the teen said she asked Mr Myer to stop when he pushed her onto the couch and moved her swimmers to the side.

"(The girl) … said she didn't want to have sex, Mr Myer told her she was ready and he had waited enough, she told him to get off, he kept telling her it was fine and he wasn't going to hurt her," Mr Cook said.

"He pressed his fingers on her inner thigh and inserted his penis into her vagina, you'll hear (her) describe again how she told him to stop and let her go but he did not stop."

Mr Cook said the girl wasn't sure if Mr Myer had ejaculated, but said he wiped something on her arm.

"She said that her mind just went blurry and that she was hurt, she described feeling powerless."

In another police interview the girl told police that Mr Myer, who ran for the seat of Fisher in the 2013 federal election, indecently treated her several times in his apartment and at Shelly and Currimundi Beach prior to the rape.

Mr Cook said the girl spoke of two incidents at Shelly Beach where Mr Myer allegedly inappropriately touched her under the shade of a tree.

"Mr Myer made comments to her that she had nice boobs and told her he wanted to have sex with her, you'll hear … (the girl) say this made her feel uncomfortable, so she sat there with a towel wrapped around her," Mr Cook said to the jury.

"You'll hear how Mr Myer pulled her to the ground and kissed her on the cheek and mouth and was holding her hand, you'll hear how he moved her legs apart and was laying on top of her touching her chest and stomach down to her private parts.

"He put his hands between her legs it's alleged and touched her vagina and bottom on the outside of her swimmers though she'll tell you he kept trying to move her swimmers."

The court heard the girl tried to get away from Mr Myer but he said, "she could trust him, he would not hurt her and it was OK and he knew she was ready".

"He told her he didn't view her like a 14-year-old and was so mature and developed just like a 20-year-old," Mr Cook said

Jarreau Terry with one of his signs used during the 2013 election. Picture: File.

On another occasion Mr Myer allegedly said to the girl a boy they both knew would be jealous of him if he knew what they were doing.

"He told her he loved her and wanted her so bad," Mr Cook said.

The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty during the first day of his trial on 11 counts of indecently treating a child under 16 and one count of rape.

Mr Cook told the jury text messages from Mr Myer on the girl's phone alerted her mother to the inappropriate behaviour.

The text messages were shown to the jury.

He said Mr Myer wrote "please tell me you're wearing that yellow bikini".

The girl replied she had to keep it PG before Mr Myer wrote "R18 plus when you're with me".

Mr Myer also wrote he knew the girl would be "dripping wet" when the girl asked if he knew what the weather was doing.

On January 7, 2019, Mr Cook said Mr Myer apologised to the girl during a recorded phone call.

"You'll hear Mr Myer say he was sorry and prosecution later argue that he was apologising for inappropriate conduct," he said to the jury.

Mr Cook told the jury they would also hear evidence from five other witnesses, including a woman who was in a relationship with Mr Myer for two years.

The woman had spoken with the teen about the allegations and later agreed to meet Mr Myer in a McDonald's carpark.

Unaware he was being recorded, Mr Myer said that the woman couldn't let the teen tell her parents or the police, the court heard.

"You'll hear him say 'what I've done over the past I don't know last six weeks I didn't even f------ see it coming'," he said.

"I honestly didn't see it coming and did I pursue it?

"I'm not sure it just f------ happened and I wish I never did it because now it's come back to bite me in the arse and I could be in serious trouble with the law."

The court was closed for the jury to watch four hours of police interviews from the now 16-year-old girl.

The trial is expected to continue for four days.