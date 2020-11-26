Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A mass of remembrance will be held at the site of the St Mary’s Catholic Church on Sunday after it was destroyed by fire in February.
A mass of remembrance will be held at the site of the St Mary’s Catholic Church on Sunday after it was destroyed by fire in February.
News

Former church to be farewelled with special mass

Geordi Offord
26th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALMOST 10 months since it was burnt down, the Catholic Parish of Bundaberg will come together to farewell the St Mary’s Church.

The church was destroyed by fire in the early hours of the morning on February 11.

On Sunday, November 29 at 9am a Mass of Remembrance will be held at the site where the church once was.

A large marquee will be erected over the site and there will also be memorabilia on display in the adjoining John Vianney Hall.

Morning tea will also be available in the under cover area of the old St Mary’s School.

More stories

PHOTOS: Fire destroys St Mary’s Church

‘Gutted’: What happens next for fire-ravaged church

mass st marys church
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cash prizes on offer at Agnes Water skateboard comp

        Premium Content Cash prizes on offer at Agnes Water skateboard comp

        News “It’s a proper regional comp and we could not be more excited.”

        2200 lives lost: And no justice for broken families

        Premium Content 2200 lives lost: And no justice for broken families

        News True crime stories of shocking violence documented in detail

        Bundy businessman fined for publicly displaying bongs

        Premium Content Bundy businessman fined for publicly displaying bongs

        News The business was searched in March last year.

        REVEALED: How Agnes Fest will spend $25k funding boost

        Premium Content REVEALED: How Agnes Fest will spend $25k funding boost

        News “We’ll have this whole other area where artists would perform.”