Former church to be farewelled with special mass

A mass of remembrance will be held at the site of the St Mary’s Catholic Church on Sunday after it was destroyed by fire in February.

ALMOST 10 months since it was burnt down, the Catholic Parish of Bundaberg will come together to farewell the St Mary’s Church.

The church was destroyed by fire in the early hours of the morning on February 11.

On Sunday, November 29 at 9am a Mass of Remembrance will be held at the site where the church once was.

A large marquee will be erected over the site and there will also be memorabilia on display in the adjoining John Vianney Hall.

Morning tea will also be available in the under cover area of the old St Mary’s School.

