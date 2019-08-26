Former child care worker's 'disgraceful' assault

Beau James Murphy pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

A FORMER childcare worker has been condemned by a magistrate after a court was told details of his "appalling" and "disgraceful" abuse of his former partner.

Acting Magistrate Athol Kennedy told defendant Beau James Murphy his attack on his former partner would "mark (his) children for life" after Murphy pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

In court documents viewed by The Observer it was revealed Murphy, 25, attacked his former partner on December 30, 2018 just before 7pm.

Police were called to a New Auckland residence following reports of a disturbance. When police arrived Murphy had fled leaving his former partner and their children at the house.

The victim told police she arrived home from the shops and Murphy was cooking dinner.

The victim told police she sat down at the table to eat and was on her phone when Murphy approached her from the side and tried to snatch her phone away. He took her phone and used his other hand to push the victim from her seat.

The victim told police Murphy stood over her. The victim said Murphy began to open and slam the door of the fridge causing several items to fall and glass to shatter.

Murphy picked up a pair of tongs and threw them at the victim but instead it hit one of the children.

The victim went into the lounge room and Murphy followed. He picked up a pillow and used it to punch the victim in the face. The victim called triple zero.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said Murphy's offending was caused by comments the victim and children had made about his mother.

However, Mr Kennedy stopped Ms Ramos in her submission and told her he would not accept any responsibility for Murphy's actions placed on the victim or children.

"This offending was his responsibility, this is the path he walked," Mr Kennedy said.

Ms Ramos said Murphy had taken steps to address his anger and alcohol problems.

Mr Kennedy said alcohol was a recurring theme in Murphy's criminal history.

Murphy was sentenced to three months' jail suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay $1500 in compensation to the victim.