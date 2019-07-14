Menu
Former businessman flees scene of car crash with drug stash

Sarah Barnham
by
14th Jul 2019 1:32 PM | Updated: 7:43 PM
A FORMER businessman who fled the scene of a crash with a stash of drugs in his vehicle has been released on parole after spending nearly 100 days in prison.

Cameron Robert Campbell pleaded guilty via video from jail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges including fail to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash, possess dangerous drugs, possess utensils and trespass.

Defence lawyer Nick Crawford said Campbell was once a successful business owner in the flooring industry however his company folded in June 2018 when he became heavily involved in drugs.

Mr Crawford said it was the breakdown of a relationship in 2016 that led Campbell to using drugs.

The 27-year-old was involved in a car crash in an unregistered vehicle.

Cameron left the scene of the crash without giving his details to the other driver.

He was later located by police and officers found clipseal bags, digital scales and three grams of methylamphetamines.

Campbell was arrested at a residence on Toolooa St and spent 98 days behind bars for the offending.

At the time of offending Campbell was on a suspended jail term.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed a nine month jail term to run alongside the current jail term Campbell was serving.

Campbell will spend the next six months on parole.

court crime drugs editors picks gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

