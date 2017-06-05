Former Burnett MP accuses Lambie of 'sex toys' and swearing

SENATOR Jacqui Lambie took staff shopping for "sex toys" at adult stores, complained about needing "a root" and stumbled over words of more than two syllables when giving speeches, according to former Burnett MP Rob Messenger and his wife Fern who worked for Ms Lambie.

The Courier Mail reports the accusations are among a litany of complaints aimed at the Tasmanian crossbench senator by former chief of staff Rob Messenger and his wife Fern, who was Senator Lambie's office manager until a dramatic split earlier this year.

It is understood the bitter spat between Ms Lambie and the Messengers erupted after the federal election.

A letter of complaint from the couple alleges that Ms Lambie's staff were "walking on eggshells" due to her "unpredictable" behaviour and "angry mood swings".

Mr Messenger accuses Ms Lambie of using vulgar and obscene language in the office, describing anyone she disagreed with her as a "c..t arse".

Mr Messenger quit working for Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie last month.

A former member of the Palmer United Party, he joined her office as chief of staff when she was still a senator for the party set up and led by businessman Clive Palmer.

When she left PUP, Mr Messenger stayed on in his role.

Mr Palmer promptly expelled him from the party, saying at the time that "Everything Senator Lambie says is really coming from her chief of staff".

Tasmanian newspaper the Advocate reported that Mr Messenger's wife, Fern, who was Senator Lambie's office manager, also resigned.

"It wasn't working any longer," Senator Lambie said at the time.

"The main reason was we grew apart.

"Rob has moved onto bigger and better things.

"I am grateful for his work in the office and I wish him all the best in his endeavours.

"It wouldn't be appropriate to discuss this further."

Mr Messenger was elected to parliament for the Nationals at the 2004 election when he defeated Labor's Trevor Strong in Burnett.

He went on to blow up the Dr Death saga when he named rogue surgeon Jayant Patel under privilege.

Relations with the party later sourced, and he quit the LNP to sit as an independent in 2010 before Stephen Bennett returned Burnett to the conservatives at the 2012 election.