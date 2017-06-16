Former Bundy woman awarded OAM

GROWING up on a sugar cane farm, Helen Huntly's parents instilled the value of education.

Now, the CQUniversity professor has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her services to tertiary education in central Queensland.

Prof Huntly, who is based in Rockhampton, began her education at teachers' training college at Kelvin Grove CAE (now QUT) where she graduated top of her year.

She worked at schools in Brisbane and Bundaberg before resigning to have a family.

To supplement the family income when her husband Glen took up a mature-age apprenticeship, Prof Huntly started tutoring at Capricornia Institute of Advanced Education (now CQUni).

As someone who was the first in her family to attend university, she excelled at tertiary education, completing her bachelors, masters and Doctor of Education while working and helping to raise her two daughters, Amy and Kelsie.

She has worked her way up through academic leadership roles and "now as Provost at CQUni I have a role I am privileged to undertake at a university that I love”.

Having contributed to the broader education agenda through many roles, there are some of which she is most proud.

At various times she has been chair of the Queensland Deans of Education and a board member of the Australian Council of Deans of Education.

She is currently an invited member of the Federal Minister of Education's National Teacher Education Advisory Committee (Teacher Education Expert Standing Committee).

Her volunteer community and board contributions have included roles with Impact Community Services, Shalom Catholic College, Bundaberg YMCA, Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care and the Lions Youth of the Year competition.

She says that community contribution, education and training have been strong guiding lights in her life.

"Quality education forms the basis of what we will achieve in our lives and needs to be prioritised by all levels of government, families, and the community,” she said.

"I am extremely honoured to have been chosen for this Queen's Birthday award, and humbled to be recognised for my contribution...”