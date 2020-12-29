Former Bundy star set to hit screens in saucy reality show

Former presenter for Bundy's Hitz939 and player and coach at The Waves FC, Bryce Ruthven will appear on Channel 9's MAFS next year.

ONE of the first contestants set to appear on the upcoming season of a popular reality TV program, has been announced - and Bundaberg, you may recognise him.

The former Bundy radio presenter will appear on Married At First Sight, a reality dating television series.

Radio presenter Bryce Ruthven will be walking down the aisle and saying "I do" to a complete stranger next year, all in the name of love and as part of a social experiment.

Formerly a co-host of Bundy breakfast show Hitz939, Bryce left the region in 2017 for a new job in Sydney and now he is set to appear on Married At First Sight (MAFS).

During his time in Bundy, Bryce received two ACRA nominations and two Queensland Multimedia Award nominations and was also previously crowned the most listened to radio show in the region alongside his co-host.

Endemol Shine and Channel 9 first delivered the saucy reality TV series to the screens of Australian viewers in 2015.

The ratings favourite has since shown shocking cheating scandals, partner swaps and confrontations at the weekly dinner parties or commitment ceremonies.

While living in Bundaberg, Bryce also played and coached soccer at The Waves Football Club.

The NewsMail approached Bryce for comment, but he said "unfortunately I'm not allowed to comment on the show - you'll have to reach out to our publicist."

It's not the first time the stars have aligned for Bundaberg, after Mike Gunner, a former MAFS contestant was cast in Bundaberg filmmaker Scott D. Clark's feature film Him.

Mike Gunner appeared on a previous season of MAFS Australia.

Drew Brauer who also appeared on a previous series of the show, owns a rental property in Bundaberg and recently spoke to the NewsMail about low rental vacancies in the area.

MAFS star Drew Brauer recently told the NewsMail that he feels for the number of people who can't find homes to rent.

While former owner of Flip Out Bundaberg Maurice Salib appeared on the second season of Channel 9's Love Island Australia and made headlines for being a "love rat."

Former co-owners of Flip Out Bundaberg Maurice Salib and Majdi Slaibi.

MAFS will return to Channel 9 next year.

In the meantime, you can check out the trailer that features Bryce, below.

The NewsMail requested a comment from Endemol Shine Australia, but no response has yet been received.

