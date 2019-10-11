Former Bundy resident causes outrage on Love Island

Former local Maurice Salib is one of the contestants on the new season of Love Island Australia.

FORMER Bundaberg local Maurice Salib has joined a group of singles looking for love on the latest Channel 9 instalment of Love Island.

And he’s already made national headlines.

Hosted by Sophie Monk, the new series kicked off on Monday night.

The television show is based on a selection of elite and self-proclaimed “hot” singles looking for love.

In a completely unrelated twist, the public cast votes for the “best” couple of the villa, with the winners walking away with a large sum of prize money.

As more singles enter the house, the people that fail to “couple up” are dumped from the villa.

Maurice was paired up with Jessie.

Social media erupted into outrage after Salib told fellow contestant Jessie she must’ve been “stung” after her previous relationship breakdown because her feelings towards him had changed.

In Tuesday night’s episode, the 27-year-old’s one-on-one with Jessie, who he was partnered with in episode 1, had Twitter ablaze with criticism for his perceived “gaslighting”.

But Jessie, 23, wasn’t having any of it.

During the conversation, Maurice demanded to know why Jessie’s feelings towards him had changed, assuming she had been “stung” by her previous relationship and telling her she

“Your previous relationship would have stung you pretty hard,” he said, with Jessie responding dismissively “Nah, not really.”

Maurice in Episode 1. Supplied by Channel 9

“You told me you left on bad terms … that would have left a bad taste in your mouth,” Maurice said.

“It feels like you’re putting words in my mouth,” Jessie pointed out.

“I keep getting really confused … you’ve kind of told me how to feel.”

Here, Maurice began to tell her she lacked communication skills, causing the bubbly blonde to grow frustrated.

“I think you’re uncomfortable with communication in general,” Maurice said.

Jessie was visibly annoyed by Maurice's behaviour.

“One huge thing for me is communication, and that’s not your thing. Communication and transparency, growth and above all else confidence. Confidence is shown through communication,” he seemingly lectured her.

“Dude, you don’t just sit here and be like ‘that’s not your strength’,” Jessie shot back, ending the tense exchange.

Viewers were quick to call out Maurice’s behaviour as toxic:

It’s not the first time he’s made headlines.

Shortly after Monday night’s premiere, Maurice’s ex-girlfriend launched a fiery YouTube tirade against him, claiming he dumped her to appear on the show.

Maurice's ex-girlfriend was not happy to see him on the show.

Titled “My Boyfriend Dumped Me For a Dating Show”, influencer Christie Swadling claimed they had only split two weeks ago despite the application process ending months ago.

“This must have been happening behind my back the whole time,” Christie said.

Maurice had appeared in advertisements leading up to the show’s premiere for weeks. Christie was aware of this, but she did not know he was an actual contestant.

The show’s format involves the public voting out their least favourite single contestants via the Love Island app, so with Maurice’s partner Jessie now coupled-up with Irish hunk Eoghan — leaving him flying solo in the villa — his days could be numbered.

In 2016, Salib opened the popular indoor trampoline centre Flip Out in North Bundy.

He now lives in Sydney.