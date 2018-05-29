Former hospital worker won't foot board's court costs

A FORMER labor candidate for Burnett and Bundaberg Hospital radiographer has avoided having to pay the costs incurred by the Medical Radiation Practice Board of Australia to reach a settlement in court.

Substantial legal costs were the result of medical practitioner and former pollie Bryan Mustill's application for review in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal three years ago.

The file for review was lodged after the Medical Radiation Practice Board of Australia imposed a number of conditions on Mr Mustill and his employment at Bundaberg Hospital.

This action was ordered on June 17, 2015.

The conditions required that Mr Mustill be directly supervised when practising as a medical radiation practitioner and when operating CT machines.

They also demanded that Mr Mustill's supervisor turn in written reports of his performance every three months.

The Board's action was prompted by a complaint made to the health ombudsman, which stemmed from four patient matters.

Two of the four allegations involved disputed questions of fact (of which no findings were made by the tribunal in 2015).

Another of these allegations was found to be unfounded by the tribunal and the last related to the non-completion of x-ray consent forms.

One month after the action was taken, Mr Mustill filed an application for review in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, which resulted in a hearing and subsequent settlement.

The settlement's terms stated the Board should conduct a performance assessment of Mr Mustill as soon as possible and that his application had been dismissed.

On May 9, 2018, Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren ruled that both the Board and Mr Mustill should pay their own costs of the proceedings.

Before the decision had been reached, the Board submitted it was appropriate Mr Mustill pay for its costs of the review application because it had "been required to respond to Mr Mustill's application".

"The Board has not delayed or lengthened proceedings ... The Board has (also) consistently acted in good faith and identified how Mr Mustill is, by conduct, a risk to public health and safety."

But Judge Horneman-Wren disagreed and said this case was "not an appropriate matter in which to order the applicant (Mr Mustill) to pay (the Board's) costs".

"The order will be that each party is to bear their own costs of the proceedings."