Former Bundaberg reporter picks up Walkley

A SERIES of reports carried in the NewsMail, and co-written by a former NewsMail journailst, have taken out a coveted Walkley Mid-Year Award.

Vanessa Marsh, who started her career in Bundaberg, and Emma Field were awarded the Helen O'Flynn & Alan Knight Award for Best Industrial Reporting for their pieces on the Pacific worker program death count.

The special investigation by The Weekly Times and The Courier-Mail revealed 12 Pacific Island workers died on an Australian Federal Government program in its first five years, amid claims of worker exploitation and slavery-like conditions.

The Pacific Islanders were all in Australia on the Government-run Seasonal Worker Program, which started in 2012 as part of the Government's aid to the Pacific Rim. In 2016-17, 6166 foreign workers arrived as part of the scheme.

One 22-year-old Tongan man who died was ill and vomiting blood for at least eight days before his death, and it is alleged he didn't receive medical assistance until it was too late. Tongan Sione Vakameilalo Fifita, known as Vaka, was working for a contractor at Childers when he became unwell and later died. His family claims he was sick for about two weeks before his death, and his workmates reported he was vomiting blood but received no medical assistance until it was too late.

The reports detailed claims of extreme neglect of the Pacific workers contributing to some of the deaths, with allegations many were living in squalid conditions, being underpaid and unable to feed themselves properly while working long hours in sweltering conditions. Countries participating in the program include Tonga, Vanuatu, Fiji, East Timor and Kiribati.