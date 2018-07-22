Former BRL star Flanagan on his year at the Capras

Capras second-rower and ex-Waves Tiger Aaron Flanagan warms up on the sideline during the Intrust Super Cup's Country Week clash with Burleigh Bears at Eskdale Park, Maryborough.

Capras second-rower and ex-Waves Tiger Aaron Flanagan warms up on the sideline during the Intrust Super Cup's Country Week clash with Burleigh Bears at Eskdale Park, Maryborough. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: The Intrust Super Cup's visit to Eskdale Park was a homecoming of sorts for former Waves Tigers second-rower Aaron Flanagan.

The former Bundaberg representative player joined the Capras after developing his footy in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

While his last visit to the home of Maryborough's Wallaroos (almost a year to the day) ended in a two-point win against the newly-crowned 2018 BRL minor premiers, Flanagan was not as lucky on Saturday.

His Capras coughed up an 8-0 half-time lead to fall 24-14 to a resurgent Burleigh Bears.

For Flanagan, it was an opportunity to play in front of family and see his former teammates as he reflected on a tough season.

"It's a very special thing being able to play in front of family, everyone showing up and seeing my mates - and being able to see my old team in ATW play straight afterwards,” he said.

"It's been awesome, it's definitely an eye-opener to another level of footy. It's a lot tougher, a lot more serious, and that's something I've been working hard to look forward to.

"We came out with our heads high in the first half. We took it off the throat in that second half but they played great footy, you can see why they're top of the table with how consistent they are.

"We just have to stay as a team, take it week by week.”

Flanagan said the step up to the state's top tier meant a major adjustment in the way he approached the game.

"A lot has changed,” he said. "My mindset, and the aggression I've had to bring to the table each week just to make the side, then the performances to stay in the team.”