Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Quinnel, member of the British Ex Services Association
Peter Quinnel, member of the British Ex Services Association
News

Former British serviceman fondly remembered by his friends

Matthew Newton
10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE British Ex-Services Association has paid tribute to Peter Quinnel, after he passed away at the age of 92.

Mr Quinnel was born on April 4, 1928, and served in the Middle East after World War II.

He arrived in Australia by ship on January 1, 1950, and moved to the Darling Downs soon afterwards.

He spent the better part of his career working for himself as a builder/subcontractor.

A BESA spokesman said Mr Quinnel was a valued member of the organisation.

Peter Quinnel, member of the British Ex Services Association
Peter Quinnel, member of the British Ex Services Association

"He organised the weekly lottery for many years for us," the spokesman said.

"Peter got around to many of the activities of the BESA; his two daughters Christine and Shane drove him to wherever he had to go, including Anzac Day and other military events.

"He will be missed but never forgotten."

Mr Quinnel passed away on May 24 and a service was held for him on May 30.

 
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cross Gallery’s next award show is in the bag

        premium_icon Cross Gallery’s next award show is in the bag

        News The upcoming award show held by Cross Gallery requests entrants to create something using a paper bag.

        • 10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Moore Park couple rewarded for their tree care

        premium_icon Moore Park couple rewarded for their tree care

        News The tree is believed to be more than 200 years old.

        • 10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Celebrating 102 years of Herb

        premium_icon Celebrating 102 years of Herb

        News Herbert Woodward has experienced a lot in his 102 years.

        • 10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Man fined for growing marijuana at home

        premium_icon Man fined for growing marijuana at home

        News He told the court he wanted to have a go at making cannabis oil.

        • 10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM