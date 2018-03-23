Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Former teacher on child sex charges

by Sophie Chirgwin
23rd Mar 2018 5:12 PM

A FORMER Brisbane teacher has been charged with multiple counts of indecent treatment of children dating back more than 17 years ago.

Detectives from Ferny Grove Child Protection Unit have charged a 62-year-old man from Eatons Hill.

Police will allege between January 1991 and December 2000, the man committed the offences while working as a teacher in Brisbaneâ€™s north side.

On March 16, police charged him with 11 counts of indecent treatment of children.

He is expected to appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on April 12.

Police urge members of the public who may have information in relation to these matters to contact the Ferny Grove Child Protection Unit.

editors picks
IGA CEO clarifies situation with local store

IGA CEO clarifies situation with local store

Business GRAHAM Booysen today clarified the situation surrounding the future of Moore Park's IGA store amid concerns of a looming closure later this year.

EXCLUSIVE: McDonald's plan for CBD car parking

EXCLUSIVE: McDonald's plan for CBD car parking

News McDonald's order extra car spaces

CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

Crime The officer was found to have dishonestly obtained property.

Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Soccer It could also be the first game Ben Wilks plays for Wide Bay.

Local Partners