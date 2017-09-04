Former Brisbane couple opens gym with a friendly grin

NEW BUSINESS: G'Day Fitness owners Wendy and Paul Timms have opened a gym at Moore Park after leaving Brisbane.

IF YOU'RE in Moore Park Beach and looking to say hello to your summer bod, just say G'day Fitness.

Long-time fitness fanatics, Paul and Wendy Timms said the new gym will be a friendly facility, available 24 hours a day.

The former Brisbane couple have spent the over 20 years in the fitness industry, training thousands of personal trainers and decided to bring their passion to town they'd fell in love in.

"We've only recently moved to Moore Park Beach,” Mr Timms said.

"We fell in love with the place and once we got here, we realised that their wasn't a gym set up and after talking with some people we decided to open one.

"There are really positive people in Moore Park Beach, and we've had good feedback from the community so far.”

G'Day Fitness will be a "social hub”, a welcoming and friendly place for all ages, abilities and fitness levels.

With treadmills, commercial treadmills, cross trainers, rowers, indoor bikes, synergy weight machines and a complete range of free weights with music, TVs and private change rooms Mr Timms said a they've got a range of different programs and challenges which sets them apart from other facilities.

He said it will be a gym that brings people together, and promotes health education and training.

"We will have a variety of challenges and programs,” he said.

"From Healthy Blokes, which will be for men over 40, kids and families programs and beach workouts on the first Saturday of each month.

"The beach workouts will be followed by a workshop on how to do meal-prep, which is where the educational side comes in.”

G'Day Fitness next to Moore Park Beach IGA and is set to have their official opening day on September 30. For more, visit their Facebook page or www.gdayfitness.com.au.