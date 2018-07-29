Former Bay flyer Stefaniuk scores six in Waves rout

LEAGUE: Billy Stefaniuk scored six tries and kicked a goal when Waves Tigers thrashed Maryborough Brothers 92-0 on Saturday.

The representative winger and one of the fastest men in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade competition scored three of his side's first four tries in the opening 25 minutes of the Salter Oval game.

Stefaniuk, who was part of Hervey Bay's premiership-winning side in 2016, scored three more in the second half, and kicked a goal for his 26-point haul.

Sakiusa Tavodi scored four tries, two tries in each half, Dan McLennan scored a double, and halfback Clinton Horne kicked 12 goals in the rout. Antonio Kaufusi converted Brendan Pimm's try, in addition to scoring his own try.