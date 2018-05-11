GO GETTER: Former army medic and mum vies for presidency

PUTTING HER HAND UP: Jodie Lay is running for presidency of the Bundaberg RSL Sub branch.

IT'S a big job, but former army medic Jodie Lay isn't one to shy away from a challenge.

The Bundaberg mum-of-two will contest the presidency of the Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch at a meeting to be held on Sunday. xxx.

Mrs Lay's army career began at age 16 when she was living in Cooma, New South Wales, with her parents and working behind the bistro at their pub.

A defence force recruiting team pulled up in a big bus and Mrs Lay was quick to sign on the dotted line.

"I came in and said 'I'm joining the army' and my mum said 'no you're not' and my dad said 'yes you are'," Mrs Lay said.

"So they took me up to Sydney and I jumped on a bus and headed to Kapooka."

Mrs Lay was part of the first co-ed platoon where men and women were divided equally, and despite her plans to drive trucks, something else came along.

"Medics came up and I thought, 'that looks exciting, blood, guts, all that kind of stuff'," she said.

"I had to try really hard to get enlisted into the Royal Australian Medical Corp as a medic, then from there we did training down at Old Portsea in Victoria. I was just 17," she said.

SERVICE: Jodie Lay was an army medic and served in East Timor. Contributed

Mrs Lay celebrated her 18th birthday in Brisbane, where she was based to complete on-the-job training, before being posted to Townsville.

It was here she met her future husband, Mick, an army ambulance driver.

She had her first real taste of army life when she was deployed to East Timor in 1999.

"I was 20 then and I thought I was all grown up, but I wasn't. I grew up really quickly in Timor. Some of the stuff we saw, the way people treated each other at that time," she said.

She also came down with dengue fever over Christmas, rendering her unable to walk or talk, with rashes and temperatures over 40.

It was hard being away from her family, but she had letters from Mick to console her. The two wrote constantly to one another.

SERVICE: Jodie Lay with locals in East Timor. Contributed

In the years that followed, the two moved around, from Townsville to Brisbane to Melbourne and Canberra. Mrs Lay also gave birth to the couple's two children, Brandon and Grace.

Both know what it's like for veterans and their families - Grace was just four months old when Mick was deployed to Iraq - and helping the younger generation is one of the reasons Mrs Lay wants to run for president.

"I am listening to the veterans' community and they do want younger contemporary veterans in all organisations, so hopefully if I lead by example, a few other younger veterans go 'if Jodie can do it, anybody can'," she said.

"Leadership is about going into something and providing support and a safe place. Finding out what's going on."

Mrs Lay now works as a nurse at Bundaberg Hospital and both she and Mick are active members of the Army Reserves and say it's their way of continuing to contribute to society.