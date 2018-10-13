Menu
Jockey Adam Hyeronimus returns to scale riding Jemadar to win race 4 the TAB Handicap during Canterbury Park Summer Night Racing at Canterbury Park Racecourse this year.
Jockey Adam Hyeronimus returns to scale riding Jemadar to win race 4 the TAB Handicap during Canterbury Park Summer Night Racing at Canterbury Park Racecourse this year.
Horses

Former apprentice, long time friend aim for summit

13th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
RACING: Former Grafton apprentice Adam Hyeronimus is ready to repay the faith of former mentor John Shelton today when he pilots outsider Belflyer in The Kosciuszko.

Belflyer will jump from an awkward barrier (11) in the $1.3 million sprint, but his jockey believes it won't be a problem on a damp Royal Randwick surface.

"With the way he races it shouldn't be a problem, he will probably land midfield and turn on the afterburners late in the race,” Hyeronimus said.

"The biggest thing is we need to make sure he is ridden the way he wants to be ridden. It's no good pushing him too hard to get to the top of the field, because he won't let down at the end of the race.

"If we are further back than what we want to be, so be it. As long as he is ready to go when it matters most.”

Hyeronimus put in his first bit of work on the gelding earlier this week but said he knows the son of Bel Esprit from "back to front”.

Grafton trainer John Shelton with galloper Belflyer who will contest The Kosciuszko at Royal Randwick on The Everest race day.
Grafton trainer John Shelton with galloper Belflyer who will contest The Kosciuszko at Royal Randwick on The Everest race day.

"I speak to John on the phone every day, we are very good friends after my time in his stable,” he said.

"John has told me everything about this horse from the moment it landed in his stables. I know as much about him as John does.

"If I could win this race for him it would be a massive moment in my career.”

Having been lightly raced since finishing second in the Ramornie Handicap earlier this year, Belflyer swam yesterday and Hyeronimus said the gelding was in perfect order.

"That is all credit to John, and his plan,” he said. "He has this horse perfect for the race.”

