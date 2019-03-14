Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a former Anglican priest over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy.
Police have charged a former Anglican priest over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy. Trevor Veale
Crime

Former Anglican priest charged over alleged abuse

14th Mar 2019 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a former priest over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy on the Far North Coast.

Richmond Police District officers will allege they received a complaint about the abuse of a schoolboy, aged 13, in 1978.

Police attended the former Anglican priest's home in at Stockton in the Newcastle region about 2.30pm yesterday.

They will allege the victim befriended the defendant, now aged 85, during a school scripture class and piano lessons.

The boy was allegedly later assaulted on the Far North Coast.

The former priest was charged with buggery and was issued a court attendance notice.

He is expected to face Newcastle Local Court on May 2.

anglican church child abuse northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: A place of success for Alowishus couple

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: A place of success for Alowishus couple

    News THE Bundaberg region may be battling a higher unemployment level than the national average, but that doesn't mean jobs aren't out there and being created.

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: Bernard Salt looks where the jobs will be

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: Bernard Salt looks where the jobs will be

    News Demographer reveals top industries for jobseekers

    Mate's drug order text lands Bundy man in court

    premium_icon Mate's drug order text lands Bundy man in court

    Crime 'Hey mate, have you got half an ounce of weed?'

    Bundy wakes up to smoke as Goodwood fire continues burning

    Bundy wakes up to smoke as Goodwood fire continues burning

    News The Goodwood fire is burning in containment lines this morning