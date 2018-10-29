Menu
Colin Sylvia has died aged 32.
Former AFL star dead at 32

29th Oct 2018 6:10 AM

FORMER AFL star Colin Sylvia has died aged 32.

The ex-Melbourne and Fremantle player was killed in a car accident near Mildura on Sunday. Demons legend Garry Lyon spoke about the tragedy on radio on Monday morning.

"Colin Sylvia has tragically been killed in a car accident near Mildura, just out of Mildura last night," Lyon told SEN.

"Colin was taken really early in the draft, I think pick number three, was a really talented footballer at the Melbourne footy club.

"Our condolences and sympathies are extended to Colin Sylvia and his family and friends."

Former Melbourne teammate Brent Moloney and St Kilda's Sam Fisher were among those to pay tribute to Sylvia on social media.

Sylvia played 157 games for Melbourne over a decade before joining Fremantle in 2014, but he managed just six matches for the Dockers.

A man who arrived at the scene of the crash told the Herald Sun it was "absolute carnage".

"It sounded like a truck hitting a wall. I was expecting a truck through a house it was that loud," he said.

 

More to come ...

