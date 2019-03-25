Radio star hit by scathing bullying claims

Former 2GB producer Chris Bowen has accused radio heavyweight Ray Hadley of ‘intense bullying’ over a lengthy period in a detailed Facebook post.

Former 2GB producer Chris Bowen has accused radio heavyweight Ray Hadley of ‘intense bullying’ over a lengthy period in a detailed Facebook post.

Talkback host Ray Hadley has been accused of 16 years of "intense bullying" by a former colleague who worked as a producer for radio station 2GB.

Chris Bowen said he'd suffered psychiatric issues due to the death of his parents, but also attributed his suffering to over a decade of bullying from a colleague according to his lengthy Facebook post from Friday.

The Daily Telegraph quotes a Macquarie Radio spokesman as saying the company was "not aware of any complaints related to this matter" and invited them "to be raised directly with the station".

Mr Bowen said he got his job at 2GB straight out of school and called it "literally a dream come true".

"But gradually as time passed I was subjected to vile and inexcusable behaviour," he wrote. "I know many of you have witnessed what I'm talking about.

"I also took part to an extent in this behaviour."

Mr Bowen described the bullying as "out of control sheer rage".

"It was directed at me at least weekly," he said. "At one point I think we went several months without talking to each other. This is a person that sat five metres away from me, six or seven days a week in a soundproof studio.

"Thank god there was double glazed glass between us," he said.

"But it also meant a covert form of bullying could take place, far removed from a management that could barely contain this person themselves."

Mr Bowen also claimed Hadley carried around an old football card with a picture of a former employee he disliked in his wallet, "kind of like a voodoo doll".

Mr Bowen does not name Mr Hadley in the Facebook post.

"I can't bring myself to name the person, because even with my new found clarity and insight I fear their unpredictability. This person is incredibly intelligent, a pure genius at getting out of a sticky spot," Mr Bowen wrote.

"But then again you don't need to be Sherlock Holmes to work it out."

Bowen confirmed to news.com.au the post was referring to Hadley.

Chris Bowen (left) said he endured 16 years of ‘intense bullying’ at the hands of radio heavyweight Ray Hadley.

Hadley told The Daily Telegraph he was aware of the post on Facebook.

"I won't be saying anything about it out of respect for his mental health issues," he said.

Mr Bowen claimed he was removed from his position for a short period in 2008 after voicing his concerns. He returned and continued working for Hadley for a further eight years.

Macquarie Radio's chairman Russell Tate labelled Hadley a "psychotic bully" in 2013 after he launched into a tirade against another producer, Richard Palmer. Hadley was suspended for a short period over the incident and the matter was settled outside of court.

A number of former 2GB employees voiced their support in the comments of the post.

"Mate, we didn't know it was this bad. I'm glad you have the family to look after you and you will recover," one supporter wrote.

"Bullies prey on vulnerable little sweeties - like you were when we were young at GB," wrote Siobhan Moylan, a former producer for Hadley's program.

"Good on you for speaking out, mate. It could be such a toxic environment, and no one had the guts to say anything," wrote Joel Labi, an ex-newsreader for 2GB. "You've done a brave thing confronting these demons."

"All staff at Macquarie Media are required to adhere to a workplace behaviour policy, which includes a responsibility to maintain a safe working environment and report any matters of concern," a spokesman for Macquarie Radio said.

Chris Bowen and Macquarie Radio were contacted for this article.