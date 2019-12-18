Format announced for the FFA Cup

KSS Jets player Bradley Gordon. The KSS Jets were the team that represented Wide Bay last year in the competition

KSS Jets player Bradley Gordon. The KSS Jets were the team that represented Wide Bay last year in the competition

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg clubs will go through the same pathway as this year to potentially play an A-League side in the FFA Cup.

Football Queensland on Tuesday revealed the structure will stay the same as 2019 with four sides from the state to join the Brisbane Roar as one of the 32 finalists in the competition.

Three will come from the south of Queensland, which includes Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Ipswich, Gold Coast and Toowoomba teams.

The other spot will come from the north, which includes Wide Bay.

Wide Bay clubs that play in either the Wide Bay Premier League, Wide Bay League 2 or the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast competitions can enter.

Those sides will then take on each other until one team is left standing.

The side will then take on the best from Central Queensland before facing the best from the north of the state including teams from Townsville and Cairns.

If the best Wide Bay team gets through from that then more than likely it will face National Premier League team the Mackay Crusaders for a spot in the main draw.

Clubs can now nominate to compete in the FFA Cup, which is expected to start in the first two months of 2020.

To enter head to https://bit.ly/2PxVPwz.