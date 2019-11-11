Formals season makes business boom

ALTERATIONS GALORE: Fran Cooper has been busy as can be with students lining up with prom dresses to be altered.

Despite the alteration and sewing business being nothing like it used to be Fran Cooper’s store booms each formals season as dozens of students have their outfits adjusted to fit like a glove.

Ms Cooper, owner of Fran’s Sewing Solutions, said from her 35 years doing alterations she had always seen formals season as a busy time.

“It’s quite busy because most of the girls when they buy the dresses they are too long, but some buy online and find them way too big or too small so some of them are major alterations,” Ms Cooper said.

“Formal time is busier then other times with all the schools all around the place, but some how I’ve got it done.”

Not only does Ms Cooper have a lot jobs in the lead up but she also gets some last minute.

“There are quite a lot of late ones because they are waiting for dresses to come, the last one I got was on Friday afternoon, but it is done,” she said.

Ms Cooper, 75, said she did it because it kept her sane and she loved a challenge.

“I would go crazy without my shop and I think it’s a great challenge,” she said.

“And the people coming in and out, I get to know them and talk to them and I think if you retire and sit around the place there’s nothing else to do is there.”