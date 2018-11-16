Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FORMAL FUN: School's out for Francis Boylan and he's loving it.
FORMAL FUN: School's out for Francis Boylan and he's loving it. Andrew Ward
Offbeat

Formals fun: Students on a high as school finishes

16th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG student's have pulled out all the stops to celebrate 12 years of schooling, one taking to the ocean in his formal suit.

Bundaberg Christian College's Francis Boylan and his mother took a spontaneous trip down to Elliott and the result was spectacular.

Decked out from head to toe in his formal attire, Francis carved up the beach kite boarding.

FORMAL FUN: School's out for Francis Boylan and he's loving it.
FORMAL FUN: School's out for Francis Boylan and he's loving it. Andrew Ward

He said he's been kite boarding for about four-five years under the guidance of Andrew Ward and has no intention of hanging up his kite.

Francis said Mr Ward had taught him pretty much every thing he knew.

FORMAL FUN: School's out for Francis Boylan and he's loving it.
FORMAL FUN: School's out for Francis Boylan and he's loving it. Andrew Ward

For the young gun, kite boarding is a way to relax while juggling six OP subject and a job.

"It's almost like meditation,” he said.

With hopes of staying in Bundaberg after he graduates and studying locally, Francis said he was eagerly awaiting the Wind Slasher Beach Festival 2019 Elliott Heads.

While making for a unique photoshoot, Francis said he had a great evening at his Year 12 Formal.

And he wasn't the only one to take advantage of the special day.

SPECTACULAR: Kira-Lea Cathcart and Jacob Treloar.
SPECTACULAR: Kira-Lea Cathcart and Jacob Treloar. Mike Knott BUN141118SLAS25A

On Wednesday night a St Luke's Anglican School duo took their entrance to a cinematic level.

Kira-Lea Cathcart and Jacob Treloar reenacted the renowned Titanic scene upon entering Brothers Sports Club - the local Jack and Rose wowed the crowed before taking to the red carpet.

This year the local Yr 12 students have taken to their formal with a tonne of fashion and fun, with Bundaberg North Sate High School's held last night and Kepnock State High School and Rosedale State School wrap up the celebration tonight.

To see photos from all of the region's formal celebrations pick up the NewsMail 28-page liftout next week.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Woolies checks out of second Bargara supermarket

    premium_icon Woolies checks out of second Bargara supermarket

    News WOOLWORTHS is set to walk on an undeveloped block of land in Bargara, which held an approved shopping centre development application - putting it on the market.

    • 16th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    PM praises Hinkler Regional Deal, but Premier tight-lipped

    premium_icon PM praises Hinkler Regional Deal, but Premier tight-lipped

    News Mr Morrison said MP Keith Pitt had been lobbying hard for the deal

    • 16th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    'He got nervous': Silly sausage walks free after meat heist

    premium_icon 'He got nervous': Silly sausage walks free after meat heist

    Crime Getaway car driver sentenced to suspended 12 months in prison

    Local Partners