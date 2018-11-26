Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GLAM: Marcel Stam and Annie English.
GLAM: Marcel Stam and Annie English. Mike Knott BUN141118SLAS21
News

FORMALS FIX: Stunning pair step out onto the red carpet

26th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

OUR apologies to Annie English and Marcel Stam, whose photo we missed in last week's 24-page formals feature.

The pair looked stunning as they took part in the St Luke's Anglican School formal.

Also, today we are reproducing all the images from Kepnock High's formal. A technical error meant some names were reproduced with spelling mistakes in them.

Knowing how many students like to keep their images as keepsakes, we have re-run all from this school.

You can find the Kepnock photos from page 17.

bundaberg formals 2018
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy set to sizzle as severe heatwave descends on region

    premium_icon Bundy set to sizzle as severe heatwave descends on region

    Weather SEVERE heatwave conditions are expected for Bundaberg this week.

    • 26th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    NewsMail reporter guns for girl power at Ladies Day

    NewsMail reporter guns for girl power at Ladies Day

    News NewsMail reporter Sarah Steger tries her hand at shooting a gun

    • 26th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Mayor tells conservation foundation to 'go live in caves'

    premium_icon Mayor tells conservation foundation to 'go live in caves'

    News Report reveals Bundy is not among country's most polluted areas

    • 26th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    SSS Strawberries combats waste with new freeze-dried berries

    premium_icon SSS Strawberries combats waste with new freeze-dried berries

    Offbeat Local farm trials new way to combat horrendous mass food waste

    • 26th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners