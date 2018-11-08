Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Robertson, Tamira Harrington and Connor Boon are looking forward to their school formal.
Ben Robertson, Tamira Harrington and Connor Boon are looking forward to their school formal. Mike Knott BUN071118GIN2
News

Formal season about to begin as doors open for students

Mikayla Haupt
by
8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE the glitz and glam of the Melbourne Cup is over for most of us, it's just beginning for the 2018 Year 12 students in the region.

As the year draws to a close, school formal celebrations are about to kick off.

Getting things underway tomorrow is Gin Gin State High School, with their prom at Brothers Sports Club.

Gin Gin student Ben Robertson said he was well prepared and looking forward to the upcoming formal.

"I've had my suit ready since February this year, I ordered it from London, so I'm pretty ready for that,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to all of the speeches and seeing everybody all dressed up and looking nice.

"... after I graduate I'll be moving up to Townsville to study a bachelor of geology at James Cook University.

"It's been good at Gin Gin - it's a small community so you get to meet a lot of people.”

Connor Boon and Tamira Harrington said they were also eager for Friday night's formal after a year of hard work.

Mr Boon said he was looking to stay local and find an apprenticeship in the electrical field.

Miss Harrington said the past five years at Gin Gin had been really good and after graduation she planned to move to Brisbane with the acceptance of a scholarship at the University of Queensland to study a Bachelor of Law.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    School staff set to walk off the job

    premium_icon School staff set to walk off the job

    Education THOUSANDS of school support staff in state schools across Queensland will walk off the job.

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:45 AM
    Fatal road questions surface after four deaths

    premium_icon Fatal road questions surface after four deaths

    News Long-time resident raised questions about stretch weeks ago

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Double-digit capital growth for Burnett Heads

    premium_icon Double-digit capital growth for Burnett Heads

    News Burnett Heads ranked 15th in Queensland's suburbs for capital growth

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Council Bundy council turn to electronic garbage trucks?

    premium_icon Council Bundy council turn to electronic garbage trucks?

    Council News Environmentally friendly technology the future for Bundaberg

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners