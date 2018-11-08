Formal season about to begin as doors open for students

Ben Robertson, Tamira Harrington and Connor Boon are looking forward to their school formal.

Ben Robertson, Tamira Harrington and Connor Boon are looking forward to their school formal. Mike Knott BUN071118GIN2

WHILE the glitz and glam of the Melbourne Cup is over for most of us, it's just beginning for the 2018 Year 12 students in the region.

As the year draws to a close, school formal celebrations are about to kick off.

Getting things underway tomorrow is Gin Gin State High School, with their prom at Brothers Sports Club.

Gin Gin student Ben Robertson said he was well prepared and looking forward to the upcoming formal.

"I've had my suit ready since February this year, I ordered it from London, so I'm pretty ready for that,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to all of the speeches and seeing everybody all dressed up and looking nice.

"... after I graduate I'll be moving up to Townsville to study a bachelor of geology at James Cook University.

"It's been good at Gin Gin - it's a small community so you get to meet a lot of people.”

Connor Boon and Tamira Harrington said they were also eager for Friday night's formal after a year of hard work.

Mr Boon said he was looking to stay local and find an apprenticeship in the electrical field.

Miss Harrington said the past five years at Gin Gin had been really good and after graduation she planned to move to Brisbane with the acceptance of a scholarship at the University of Queensland to study a Bachelor of Law.